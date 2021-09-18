Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo Joins TMC Weeks After Quitting BJP

Former Union Minister and sitting Member of Parliament Babul Supriyo on Saturday, 18 September, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
(Photo Courtesy: AITC/Twitter)
Former Union Minister and sitting Member of Parliament Babul Supriyo on Saturday, 18 September, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Taking to Twitter, the party said:
"Today, in the presence of National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and RS MP Derek O'Brien, former Union Minister and sitting MP @SuPriyoBabul joined the Trinamool family."
He was previously with the Bharatiya Janata Party.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined