Attempt to Release 'Caged Parrot': Madras HC Issues Orders Over CBI's 'Autonomy'

The Madras High Court (HC) on Wednesday, 18 August, said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be an autonomous body "like the Election Commission of India", which reports only to the Parliament.

While hearing a petition related to the Rs 300-crore ponzi scam case, Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice B Pugalendhi of the Madurai bench said that the CBI should have exclusive autonomous powers.

"The CBI should have autonomy as that of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, who is only accountable to Parliament," the HC said, as quoted by NDTV.

The court, in its judgment, also said that the CBI director should have powers as that of the Secretary to the Government and "report directly to the Minister/Prime Minister without going through DoPT".