Pegasus Spyware: Ex-CBI Chief, Anil Ambani Among Potential Targets

Former head of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Alok Verma’s phone numbers have also figured on the list of potential targets of Israeli spyware Pegasus, a digital news portal reported on Thursday, 22 July.
As have, according to The Wire, phone numbers that have been used by Anil Ambani and one other official of the Reliance ADA Group
As per The Wire, the three telephone numbers registered in the former CBI chief's name were made note of by an unidentified Indian agency using the Pegasus spyware, hours after Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi acted to oust Verma from his post on 23 October 2018.
A total of eight phone numbers from Verma’s family were reportedly placed on the list. These are believed to include the personal telephone numbers of his wife, daughter, and son-in-law.
Meanwhile, two senior CBI officials – Rakesh Asthana and AK Sharma – were also reportedly placed in the potential target list.
As per The Wire, the phone numbers of Asthana, Sharma, Verma, and his family members figured in the leaked database for a short period, having been removed by the second week of February 2019, by which time Verma had retired from government service.
However, Verma is unwilling to participate in the report, and therefore The Wire has been unable to conduct a forensic analysis on his phones, which as per the news portal, is the only way of conclusively establishing whether they were targeted or infected with Pegasus.
