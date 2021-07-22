Pegasus Spyware: Ex-CBI Chief, Anil Ambani Among Potential Targets

As per The Wire, the three telephone numbers registered in the former CBI chief's name were made note of by an unidentified Indian agency using the Pegasus spyware, hours after Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi acted to oust Verma from his post on 23 October 2018.



A total of eight phone numbers from Verma’s family were reportedly placed on the list. These are believed to include the personal telephone numbers of his wife, daughter, and son-in-law.

Meanwhile, two senior CBI officials – Rakesh Asthana and AK Sharma – were also reportedly placed in the potential target list.