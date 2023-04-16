'Battle Cry' & Revenge: Why Is UP Govt 'Hunting Down' Umesh Pal Murder Suspects?

In a shocking turn of events, gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were gunned down by three shooters disguised as mediapersons outside a hospital in Prayagraj on 15 April 2023.

A 'bahubali' mafia who once called the shots in Prayagraj, Atiq's future was hanging by a thread, with the state forces grabbing every opportunity to tighten the noose around him.

In fact, Atiq had sensed what was coming for him; he had expressed that his life was in danger many a times.