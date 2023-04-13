'Took Over After Elder Brothers Went to Prison': Who was Atiq Ahmed's Son Asad?

Asad Ahmed — 21-year-old son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and the alleged mastermind of the shootout that led to the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness against Atiq in a murder case — was killed in a police encounter on Thursday, 13 April.

Asad was shot dead along with Ghulam, another accused in the case, by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF).

Asad's encounter took place in Jhansi while Atiq was being presented in a Prayagraj court in connection with the case.