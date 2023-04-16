Atiq Ahmed Murder | UP Govt Failed in its Duty: Ex-Chief Justice of Allahabad HC

The two persons killed were known criminals, and they were brought to Prayagraj from Sabarmati prison amid heavy security. Why was the security watered down to this point when (as per what is evident in the video) the assailants could just burst in and shoot them down? How is it that the accused assassins were taken for medical check-up in such a casual manner? Who gave the instructions?

These, among others, are some important questions, and the state authorities must look into this.

Following the murder, the police arrested three culprits. Now, they must investigate the case with all seriousness. Immediate action must be taken against responsible officers, and the judicial inquiry instituted should be made functional at once.

It must also be understood that fascism is marching fast in our country. A big struggle lies ahead.