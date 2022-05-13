Assam Woman Declared Indian, 10 Years After Losing Son Over Citizenship Notice

Both Arjun and Anjali, Akol’s daughter, had received the notice in 2012. However, Arjun allegedly died by suicide out of fear of being arrested and sent to Bangladesh, his family said. A year later, his family appeared before the court and it declared him 'Indian' in 2013. Two years later, Anjali was declared Indian by the tribunal as well.

Speaking on the notice her mother received in February, Anjali said, “We had already gone through a lot because of what happened to my brother. We could not believe that after all that, after what the Prime Minister said, my mother would have to go through it again,” The Indian Express reported.