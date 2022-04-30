Assam Boy's Six-Year Detention: A Portrait of the Violence of NRC

NRC has intoxicated many by the politics of hate and re-oriented even more people with a narrow sense of nationalism, in which the figure of the “Bangladeshi” emerges as a prime object of hate. The languages of such hate and profiling have also travelled to Delhi, as we saw in the recent Jahangirpuri demolitions. Fragments are seen to be speaking to the nation.

The NRC has antagonised the public and hate towards the figure of the “Bangladeshi” is a national phenomenon now. This “Bangladeshi”, who earlier was an enemy in the eyes of only the Assamese nationalist, has become an enemy of the state, too. The NRC has managed to convert what was earlier a cultural and social enemy into an enemy of the Indian state and its people.