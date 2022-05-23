Assam Floods: With Six More Fatalities, Death Toll Rises to 24; 7 Lakh Affected

Six more people have died in the floods in Assam, taking the total death toll to 24 till now, as per the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday, 23 May.

According to the agency, a total of 19 people lost their lives in the flood while five were killed in landslides in different districts.

Of the six new deaths, four were reported from Nagaon and one each from Hojai and Cachar districts, reported ANI.

Assam is reeling under severe floods caused due to pre-monsoon showers with over 7.19 lakh people in 22 districts hit by the floods.

The state government has granted an additional Rs 2 crore each to Cachar and Dima Hasao districts to provide relief to the affected citizens.