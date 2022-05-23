2017 Video of Bihar Bridge Collapse Shared as Recent Visuals From Assam Floods

Fact-Check: The claim states that the video shows visuals from the recent floods in Assam.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video, showing a family of three falling down and drowning as a bridge collapses, is being shared on social media with a claim that this incident happened recently in the flood-hit Assam.
However, the video dates back to August 2017 when a bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Araria district due to flash floods. Three people reportedly lost their lives due to the bridge collapse.
The recent flood and landslides in Assam has affected up to 31 out of 33 districts in the state, leaving more than seven lakh people affected.
CLAIM
The caption with the video reads, "Present Situation in North East India . #Landslide , #Flood : #Assam #Manipur #Nagaland #Meghalaya."
Archived post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on them. This led us to a YouTube video posted on 18 August 2017 by news agency Asian News International (ANI).
According to the description of the video, the visual was shot in Araria district in Bihar when the state was hit by heavy floods. It added that three people drowned after a bridge connecting a village collapsed.
Several other news media outlets like Deccan Chronicle, NDTV, India Today and Scroll also carried this video.
The article also mentioned that the three were trying to cross the bridge when it collapsed. The family got swept away in the water along with the debris.
Evidently, an old video from the Bihar floods is being falsely linked to the recent floods in Assam.
