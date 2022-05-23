2017 Video of Bihar Bridge Collapse Shared as Recent Visuals From Assam Floods

A video, showing a family of three falling down and drowning as a bridge collapses, is being shared on social media with a claim that this incident happened recently in the flood-hit Assam.

However, the video dates back to August 2017 when a bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Araria district due to flash floods. Three people reportedly lost their lives due to the bridge collapse.

The recent flood and landslides in Assam has affected up to 31 out of 33 districts in the state, leaving more than seven lakh people affected.