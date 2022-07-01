Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Files Defamation Case Against Manish Sisodia

As mentioned above, the case is about PPE kits being supplied to the National Health Mission, Assam during the first wave of COVID-19 at “higher than market rates,” by JCB Industries, a company co-owned by Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

"Manish Sisodia had levelled corruption charges against Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference in New Delhi on 04 June. He had specifically claimed that NHM had procured PPE kits at inflated rates from a company co-owned by Sarma’s wife during his tenure as the state’s health minister in 2020,” said Saikia.

Manish Sisodia had said earlier this month: