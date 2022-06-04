AAP's Manish Sisodia Alleges ‘Corruption’ By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Delhi Health Minister Manish Sisodia accused Assam Chief Minister, for awarding contracts for Covid PPE kits to his wife’s company.
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)
Delhi Health Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday, 4 June, accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption for awarding contracts for COVID PPE kits to his wife’s company during the pandemic. He claimed that the CM had also paid a higher rate for the same kits.
At the press conference, he claimed that the firm had taken ‘advantage of the COVID-19 emergency’. While citing a media report, he said, “While the contract given to the firm of Sarma's wife was cancelled as the company could not supply PPE kits, another supply order was given to the firm belonging to the business partners of his son at a rate of ₹1,680 per kit.”
Two websites had collaborated on the story and published it two days ago, said Jain. He added that the firm in question does not generally deal with medical equipment.
Drawing parallels with AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s arrest in connection with a money-laundering case, Jain said, “Will the BJP have courage to take action against its own leader or will it keep hounding us with made-up cases?”
He added that Jain is innocent and his truth will come out eventually. He said the Enforcement Directorate arrested Satyendar Jain on false charges of corruption and that the Centre had told the court on Friday that he is "not an accused".
According to ANI, the Assam Chief Minister's office issued a statement saying, "During the COVID pandemic, the (then) Health Minister of Assam (Himanta Biswas Sharma) was repeatedly trying to reach out to Manish Sisodia for his assistance in releasing an Assamese COVID victim's body."
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)