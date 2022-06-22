Assam CM’s Wife Files Rs 100 Cr Defamation Suit Against Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, 21 June, who alleged malpractice during the issuance of contracts for PPE kits above market rates.

She filed the suit in the Court of Civil Judge No 1 of the Kamrup Metropolitan district on Tuesday, Bhuyan Sarma’s counsel Padmadhar Nayak said.