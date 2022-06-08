Assam CM Announces Cabinet Expansion, Two BJP MLAs To Be Inducted

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the expansion of his cabinet.
(Photo: The Quint)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the expansion of his 14-member Cabinet for the first time since he came to power last year.
Two more BJP MLAs, the chief minister's Political Secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah, an MLA from Nalbari and Nandita Gorlosa, MLA from Halflong, are the new additions, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a statement.
The swearing-in of the ministers will take place on Thursday.
CM Sarma made the announcement during a programme in Majuli, Assam. "The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 3 pm on Thursday at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra auditorium," Sarma was quoted as saying by PTI.
Sarma had announced earlier that the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao will be represented in his government, which includes 11 ministers from the Bhartiya Janata Party, two from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and one minister from the United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL).
According to Hindustan Times, Atul Bora, President of AGP and the Minister for Agriculture and Veterinary in the Assam Government, had earlier claimed that they were looking for three Cabinet positions following the 2021 elections while UPPL chief Pramod Boro had asked Sarma for one more berth.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)