As Parag Agrawal Becomes Twitter CEO, a Look at Other Indian-Origin Tech CEOs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Twitter CEO Para Agrawal, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Indian-origin Parag Agrawal took over as Twitter Inc’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced his resignation on Monday, 29 November.
Agrawal, who is of Indian-origin, completed his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and also holds a Ph D in Computer Science from Stanford University.
He joined Twitter in 2011 and has been the CTO of Twitter since 2017. In Dorsey's departure, he will also become a member of the board now.
Here are the other Indian-origin CEOs ruling the tech world:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Pichai, who became the CEO of Google in 2015, became the CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, when Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced in December 2019, that they were stepping down.
Nadella became the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft, after succeeding Steve Balmer in 2014.
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.
Narayen has been the CEO of Adobe Inc since 2007.
Suri has been the CEO of Inmarsat since February 2021. Before that, he was the CEO of Nokia from May 2014 to July 2020.
Krishna has been serving as the CEO of IBM since April 2020 and became the Chairman in January this year.
Nikesh Arora
Arora, who was previously a senior Google executive, became the CEO and Chairman at the cybersecurity company in April 2018.
CEO of Mastercard, Ajay Banga.
Banga, who is currently the executive chairman of Mastercard and set to retire by the end of this year, had served as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company from July 2010 until 31 December 2020.
