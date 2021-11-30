As Parag Agrawal Becomes Twitter CEO, a Look at Other Indian-Origin Tech CEOs

Agrawal, who is of Indian-origin, completed his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and also holds a Ph D in Computer Science from Stanford University.

He joined Twitter in 2011 and has been the CTO of Twitter since 2017. In Dorsey's departure, he will also become a member of the board now.

Here are the other Indian-origin CEOs ruling the tech world: