India's COVID Spike: Yellow Alert in Delhi, Mumbai Sees 70% Rise in Cases

India recorded 6,358 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. Currently, the active cases stand at 75,456 while the recovery rate is at 98.90 percent.

With Delhi reporting 496 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 28 December, with a test positivity rate of 0.89 percent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a Level-1 or 'Yellow' alert for COVID-19 restrictions will come into effect in the national capital.