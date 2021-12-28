TMC MP Derek O’Brien Tests Positive for COVID-19, Tweets 'Mask Up, India'

Rajya Sabha member and Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Derek O’Brien in a Twitter post on Tuesday, 28 December, said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is presently in home isolation and has requested those who have come in contact with him in the last three days to seek medical advice if they have symptoms.

Pointing out that he "was always ultra-careful" and yet he got the infection, O'Brien asked those who have come in contact with him to isolate themselves. He also asked those who have symptoms to get medical advice.

"Mask Up, India," he further recommended.