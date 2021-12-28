CDSCO Approves COVID Jabs Covovax, Corbevax & Anti-COVID Pill Molnupiravir

Mandaviya also announced that the CDSCO panel had granted emergency approval to the anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir for treatment of COVID patients in India.

Made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E, CORBEVAX vaccine is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19, Mandaviya said in a tweet. Meanwhile, the nanoparticle vaccine, COVOVAX, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India, he added.

Meanwhile, Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease, he informed.