Aryan Khan Case: Mumbai Cruise Party Was Cleared by Centre, Says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday, 27 October, claimed that organisers of the Mumbai cruise party, where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had conducted a raid, had taken permission directly from the Centre, instead of the state police or the state home department.

Malik was quoted as saying, “The Cordelia cruise drugs party organisers - Fashion TV - had not taken any permission from the Maharashtra Police or the state home department. They obtained the permission directly from the directorate of shipping, which comes under the Union Ministry for Ports, Shipping and Waterways,” news agency PTI reported.