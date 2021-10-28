Kiran Gosavi, NCB’s 'Witness' in Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust Case, Detained in Pune

Aryan Khan with KP Gosavi.
Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau's 'independent witness' in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, was detained on Thursday, 28 October, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta told news agency ANI.
Gosavi’s name had made headlines after a selfie of him with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, purportedly clicked at NCB's office, had gone viral.
Following this, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik had alleged that two civilians, including Gosavi, were seen bringing in Khan to the NCB office. He questioned Gosavi's presence at the NCB office, as Gosavi is not an officer.
Prior to being detained, Gosavi had released a video, in which he said that Prabhakar Sail is lying.
"All I want to request is his CDR report must be released. Whatever offers he has received will be clear. My CDR report or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail and his brother's CDR reports as well as chats should also be released," he said.
He further said that at least one minister or any leader of Opposition from Maharashtra must stand with him and should request the Mumbai police to release the information he has asked for.
Gosavi, who was absconding since his selfie went viral, announced on 25 October, that he would surrender at Madiyaon police station 'any moment'.
However, Lucknow police commissioner DK Thakur said that Gosavi cannot surrender in the city 'because the Lucknow police station does not have the jurisdiction to take any action against him.'
According to NDTV, Gosavi, the NCB's 'independent witness' in the case, had said he will surrender in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and not in Maharashtra as he feels "threatened" in Maharashtra.
Further, on Wednesday, Gosavi travelled to Pune and had told a news channel that he would be appearing before NCB officers who are conducting an internal inquiry against Sameer Wankhede in Mumbai, following which he planned to surrender to Pune Police, Indian Express reported.
However, Pune Police's Crime Branch nabbed Gosavi before he could go to Mumbai.
Further, amid allegations of seeking Rs 25 crore and then settling at Rs 18 crore, out of which Rs 8 crore was to go to Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the NCB Mumbai, Gosavi has claimed that he does not know the latter at all.
Gosavi was absconding in a cheating case registered with Faraskhana police of Pune city. The case was registered in 2018 under section 419, 420 and relevant sections of IT act. In 2019, Pune city police had declared him wanted in the case but he had gone missing since then.
On 14 October, after Gosavi was spotted in connection to the drugs case, Pune city police had issued a look out circular against him and around four different teams were tailing him.
