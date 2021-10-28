Kiran Gosavi, NCB’s 'Witness' in Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust Case, Detained in Pune

Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau's 'independent witness' in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, was detained on Thursday, 28 October, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta told news agency ANI.

Gosavi’s name had made headlines after a selfie of him with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, purportedly clicked at NCB's office, had gone viral.

Following this, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik had alleged that two civilians, including Gosavi, were seen bringing in Khan to the NCB office. He questioned Gosavi's presence at the NCB office, as Gosavi is not an officer.

Prior to being detained, Gosavi had released a video, in which he said that Prabhakar Sail is lying.