'Premature to Say There's No Evidence Against Aryan Khan': SIT Chief

Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and Narcotics Control Bureau DDG (operation) Sanjay Singh has reacted to reports saying that a key finding in the SIT probe has suggested that there's no evidence of Aryan Khan being involved in a larger drugs conspiracy, as per a report by ANI.

"Highly premature to say that there's no evidence against Aryan Khan. The probe is still in progress and we have recorded multiple statements. We have not reached any conclusion yet", Singh was quoted by ANI as saying. Aryan Khan was arrested last year by the NCB after a raid on a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.