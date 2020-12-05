Punjab CM Hits Out at Kejriwal, Khattar Over Stance on Farm Laws  

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday attacked the CMs of the neighbouring states – Arvind Kejriwal and Manohar Lal Khattar – and said that while one had the habit of lying, the other resorted to violence while talking about their actions amid the ongoing farmers’ protest.

"Kejriwal nu jhooth bolan di aadat hai, aur Khattar nu kuttan di (Kejriwal has the habit of lying and Khattar of thrashing)," Singh said during a Facebook live.