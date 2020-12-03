Farm Laws: Parkash Singh Badal Returns Padma Vibhushan in Protest

The former Punjab CM has returned the award to protest “the betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India.”

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal has returned his Padma Vibhushan to protest "the betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India," reported ANI on Thursday, 3 December.

Meanwhile, the third round of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ leaders over the controversial farm laws is underway at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, with 40 leaders reportedly representing the farmers. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are present at the meeting on behalf of the Centre.

