Arnab Seeks Anticipatory Bail in Case of Assault on Police Officer

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has approached a sessions court in Mumbai seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer, PTI reported on Wednesday, 11 November.

An FIR in this matter had been filed by Maharashtra Police on 4 November for resisting police officials who came to arrest him after Goswami was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the 2018 abetment of suicide case.

Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been invoked in this FIR, according to the Hindustan Times.