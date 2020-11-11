Arnab Seeks Anticipatory Bail in Case of Assault on Police Officer

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has approached a sessions court in Mumbai seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer, PTI reported on Wednesday, 11 November.
An FIR in this matter had been filed by Maharashtra Police on 4 November for resisting police officials who came to arrest him after Goswami was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the 2018 abetment of suicide case.
Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been invoked in this FIR, according to the Hindustan Times.
Goswami was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and the death of his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.
However, on Wednesday, Goswami was released from Taloja Jail following the Supreme Court order which granted him interim bail in connection with the case against him.
A vacation bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee heard the plea by Goswami against the decision of the Bombay High Court, which had rejected his request for interim bail on Monday.
The judges raised serious concerns about deprivation of personal liberty in Goswami’s case after considering the FIR against him and observing that it was difficult to see how the offence of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code could be made out in a commercial dispute.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)
