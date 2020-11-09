Arnab Goswami Files Application for Bail at Alibaug Sessions Court

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on Monday, 9 November, filed a bail plea before the sessions court at Alibaug in Maharashtra, reported PTI. According to PTI, Goswami’s lawyer Gaurav Parkar said:

“We have filed a bail plea this morning before the sessions court.”

Arnab Goswami was arrested on 4 November in connection with a 2018 alleged abetment of suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik.



PTI also reported, that the session’s court is presently also hearing a revision application filed by Alibaug police against a magistrate’s order that denied them custody of Goswami and two others, remanding them to judicial custody instead.



Rejecting the Alibaug police plea for custody, the court had previously said: "Due scrutiny of all submitted documents suggest that the connection with the accused and the deceased and the relation between the two suicides need to be clearly established clearly before demanding for police custody.”

The Bombay High Court on Monday, rejected the requests for interim bail made by Goswami.



The bench of Justices SS Shinde and Justice M.S Karnik held that “no case had been made out for grant of extraordinary relief”, and that Goswami had alternative routes to secure bail, which is what he should advert to.



The judges clarified that these observations should have no impact on Goswami’s plea for bail under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, that has been filed with the local sessions court.

