Army Officer, on the Run After Raping Friends’ Wife, Arrested

An Army officer, who was on the run after intoxicating his civilian friend and raping his wife after at the Officers' Mess in Cantonment area, was arrested on Tuesday, 15 December.

The officer, in the rank of Colonel, posted at the Central Ordnance Depot (COD) in Kanpur, allegedly raped his friend's Russian wife of 10 years at the officer's mess in the Cantonment area after sedating the husband.

The incident took place on 10 December, but came to light when an FIR was lodged against the Colonel under section 376 (rape) and other relevant section of IPC following a complaint by the woman’s husband at the Cantonment police station on Saturday.