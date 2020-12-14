Army Colonel on Run After Allegedly Raping Friend’s Wife

Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Agarwal said, "After shopping in the day, they went to the Colonel's official bungalow in COD where the latter offered him a drink laced with sedatives. Soon after consuming it, he became unconscious. The Colonel then dragged his friend's wife to another room and tried to force himself on her. She pushed him away and shouted, but he brutally assaulted her. The woman lost her consciousness."

The woman narrated her ordeal to her husband when he regained consciousness. The survivor’s husband accompanied her to the Cantonment police station on Sunday to file a complaint. He told police that his wife was a Russian and had been living in India for the past 10 years.