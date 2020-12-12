‘Most Rape FIRs After Break-up’: Chhattisgarh Women’s Body Chief

Chhattisgarh Women's Commission President Kiranmayee Nayak stirred a controversy on Friday, 11 December, when she said "in most cases, girls file First Information Report (FIR) for rape after separation" while addressing the media in Bilaspur.

"In most of the cases, girls have a consensual relationship in a live-in setup and then file an FIR for rape after separation," she said.

"If a married man lures a girl into an affair, she must understand whether the man is lying to them and whether he will help them survive or not. If that is not the case, both of them, mostly the women, approach the police," Nayak added.