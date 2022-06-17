Agnipath Scheme 2022 for Agniveers: NIOS To Offer Special Course, Get Details

NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) along with defence authorities has come up with a special course for Agniveers that will enable them to obtain a class 12 certificate. This special course has been carefully designed keeping in consideration the area of service of Agniveers. The Agnipath scheme by NIOS for Agniveers will not only provide them with sufficient educational qualifications but they will be also able to play a productive role in the society.

The open schooling system (NIOS) is extremely user-friendly and can be accessed from anywhere, anytime. Therefore, the Agniveers will face no difficluty while going through this special program.

The scheme comes under Agnipath Yojana, an initiative that was undertaken considering the educational needs and career opportunities of Agniveers.