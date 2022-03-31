'Anti-National Thoughts': UP Qawwal Booked for Remarks on Modi, Yogi, Amit Shah

A qawwali singer in Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly making provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday, 31 March, adding that the 'nationalist government' will not tolerate such expression.

"I request the qawwal that he can sing anything but he shouldn't even think of singing anything against the country. Be it a writer, singer, shayar or qawwal, they should remove the anti-national thoughts from their hearts. These are times of nationalism and we have a nationalist government so these things won't work now."

This comes after the qawwali singer, identified as Shareef Parwaaz, allegedly made provocative remarks against the prime minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, and CM Adityanath during a performance in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Monday, 28 March.