Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Up by 80 Paise/Litre in 9th Increase in 10 Days

Fuel prices have been on a consistent rise in the past 10 days. The Congress party had announced, on 26 March, that it will launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' a three-phase nation-wide protest against the escalating rise in fuel prices between 31 March and 7 April.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently linked this surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of fuel.

"Even in 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that Korean war can affect Indian inflation. I'll have to say, war anywhere can affect us. Today in a globally-connected world, it will affect definitely," she had said.