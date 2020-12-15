Karnataka Council Adjourned After BJP, Cong & JD(S) Leaders Clash

The Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday, 15 December, was adjourned indefinitely soon after it began a day-long session amid ruckus.
High drama erupted in the Council after the Deputy Chairman, a member of JD(S), occupied the chair before Chairman K Prathapachandra Shetty could enter the House and do so.
BJP members reportedly prevented the Chairman from chairing the one-day session, while Congress members in the House evicted the Deputy Chairman from the chair.
Around 11:10am, the deputy speaker, Dharme Gowda from the JD(S), was seen sitting in the chair of the House, as the BJP moved the no-confidence motion. During this time, BJP leaders allegedly held the door from where the Chairperson, Prathap Chandra Shetty from the Congress, was to enter the council hall.
Congress members walked up to the chair and pulled the Deputy Chairperson from the chair of the House. Subsequently, Congress member Basavaraj Patil Itagi was seen in the chair while the Congress members were standing around him.
Meanwhile, the JDS-BJP members continued to demand that the no-confidence motion filed against the Chairperson be brought into motion. By then, the Chairperson for the council had entered the House and adjourned the session indefinitely, at around 12pm.
Addressing the media after the adjournment, SR Patil, Leader of Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Council, said it was wrong, adding, “This goes against the very provisions, rules and procedures of the Legislative Council.”
Apart from a no-confidence motion against the Chairman, the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 was also expected to be tabled in the session.
Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 was passed in the Karnataka Assembly on 9 December, amid protests from the Opposition. As per the Bill, cattle slaughter will now be punished with imprisonment of three to five years. The fine on a violator can range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, along with imprisonment.
Council Chairman Shetty had adjourned the session sine die on 10 December. The BJP government petitioned the Governor and decided to convene the House.
The ruling BJP would need the support of Janata Dal (Secular) to get the Bill passed in the Council. The BJP has only 31 members in a House of 75. The Congress legislature party (CLP) has issued a whip to all its members to attend the Council proceedings on Tuesday.
