Explained: Why Karnataka’s Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill Is Problematic

The second aspect flagged by experts is that the powers given to the police to raid and seize any property on mere “suspicion” could lead to harassment, they fear.

“Law completely invades the right to privacy as it allows for search and seizure by a police officer, not below the rank of a sub-inspector, or a competent authority – a tahsildar or a veterinary officer, who has 'reasons to believe an offence has been committed'. This term is, of course, very vague. With the history of vigilantism, one can only imagine the manner in which the basic right to privacy is going to be violated by such a provision,” Krishnan added.