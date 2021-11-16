Another Day Closer: Kuldeep Yadav Begins Fitness Drills After Knee Surgery

The left-arm wrist-spinner had undergone a successful knee surgery in the last week of September and taken to twitter to give an update on it after leaving the KKR bio-bubble at Abu Dhabi in IPL 2021.



"Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible," wrote the 26-year-old with a picture of him after the surgery in September.



It's unlikely Yadav will be able to compete in the domestic season, which started with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on October 30.

The injury was also a big blow to his plans of coming back in the scheme of things for the Indian team. In IPL 2021, Yadav didn't feature in a single match as Varun Chakravarthy cemented himself as the primary Indian spin option in the playing eleven.