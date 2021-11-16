Watch: Team India's Practice Session With Coach Rahul Dravid

T20I Vice Captain, KL Rahul with Head coach Rahul Dravid.
Photo: Twitter/BCCI
Rahul Dravid, the newly appointed coach of Team India, has taken over and the squad had their first practice session on Monday. The Indian team will begin this new phase with Dravid as coach with a home series against New Zealand where they play 3 T20Is and 2 Tests.
BCCI took to their official Twitter account and shared a video with the caption:
"New roles
New challenges
New beginnings
Energies were high yesterday on Day 1 at the office for #TeamIndia T20I captain @ImRo45 & Head Coach Rahul Dravid.
#INDvNZ"
BCCI also shared snapshots from the squad's 1st practice session as well.
The much changed team trained in the evening on Monday ahead of the first game on Wednesday. The Indian team has quite a hectic schedule in the upcoming home season and rotation in the squad is likely to be a big factor.
After the 3 T20Is and 2 Test matches against New Zealand, the men in blue would fly to South Africa for a complete series.
Rahul Dravid's first assignment is all set to kick off with the opening T20I on 17 November. Following which, Ranchi and Kolkata will host the next two fixtures on 19 and 21 November respectively. The opening Test of the series will be played from November 25 to 29 in Kanpur. Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the last match of the series from December 3 to 7.
Team India squad for New Zealand T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.