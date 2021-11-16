Rohit Sharma as Captain Will Bring Calmness in Dressing Room: KL Rahul

The vice-captain also mentioned that it will be exciting to understand and see what kind of goals Rohit has for the Indian cricket team.



"The next few weeks or the next few days will be exciting, to understand what kind of goals he has and what kind of culture and - I got asked this question before - what kind of template we're looking to play," the opener said.



"The more we talk to him in the next couple of days, I'll also understand it better and maybe be able to give you that answer the next time I have this conversation. It's a big change in Indian cricket, so we're all looking forward and really excited about it," he added.



Talking about his own role as vice-captain, Rahul said he would try to work with the rest of the leadership group to build a secure team environment for the players.



"I think it's a collective effort. Whatever happens in a team sport, it's always a collective decision, and the leadership group becomes really important in making sure that everybody's feeling comfortable, everybody is clear about their roles, everybody is feeling secure in the team," he said.



"And, I think that will be an exciting challenge for all of us, to create that kind of environment, and we're really looking forward to it," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)