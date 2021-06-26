ED Asks Deshmukh to Appear for Questioning Today, 2 Aides Arrested

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before the law enforcement body for questioning on Saturday, 26 May, in connection with the Rs 100 crore bribery case that has been levelled against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member.

Further, Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde, who had been taken in for interrogation by the ED on Friday, were booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after nine hours of questioning, news agency PTI reported.