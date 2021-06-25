ED Raids Anil Deshmukh’s Residences in Money Laundering Case
The allegations of corruption are levelled by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 25 June, raided former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur in connection with an alleged money launder case.
Another team of ED also raided Deshmukh's residence in Mumbai's Worli area in the same case, reported news agency ANI. The case pertains to allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh in March 2021.
Reacting to the raid conducted at Deshmukh’s house, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted “ED raided CM Uddhav Thackeray's Vasooli Minister Anil Deshmukh residence. I am sure in few days he will be in Jail. Another VASOOLI Minister Anil Parab will follow Anil Deshmukh.”
In his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had accused Deshmukh of corruption, extortion, meddling in the transfers within the force, and directing investigations to be conducted according to his will, among other allegations.
Singh also challenged his transfer to the Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government, in the backdrop of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and his alleged proximity with former API Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in the case.
Allegations Made by Singh Against Deshmukh
- Singh has alleged that he was transferred to the Home Guard Department after he brought the alleged corrupt practices of Deshmukh in the knowledge of senior state leaders, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
- Singh claimed that Deshmukh held meetings with junior police officers, including Vaze, and instructed them to accumulate Rs 100 crore every month.
- Singh claimed that he was pressurised by Deshmukh to allegedly implicate certain BJP leaders in the suicide of MP Mohan Delkar in Mumbai and give it a political angle.
- In the petition, Singh alleged that Rashmi Shukla, former Commissioner Intelligence, in August 2020, had brought to the notice of the Director-General of Police the alleged corrupt malpractices in postings and transfers by Deshmukh based on telephonic interceptions.
- Singh accused Deshmukh of interfering in various investigations and instructing police officers to conduct probes in a particular manner as desired by him.
(With inputs from ANI)
