ED Raids Anil Deshmukh’s Residences in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 25 June, raided former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur in connection with an alleged money launder case.

Another team of ED also raided Deshmukh's residence in Mumbai's Worli area in the same case, reported news agency ANI. The case pertains to allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh in March 2021.

Reacting to the raid conducted at Deshmukh’s house, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted “ED raided CM Uddhav Thackeray's Vasooli Minister Anil Deshmukh residence. I am sure in few days he will be in Jail. Another VASOOLI Minister Anil Parab will follow Anil Deshmukh.”