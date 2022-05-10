Andhra Pradesh: Techie Walks Into House & Shoots Woman Dead; Later Kills Himself

Weeks after 24-year-old Kavya and her family rejected a marriage proposal from Suresh, a 35-year-old fellow techie from their village in Andhra Pradesh, he walked into her house and shot her dead, police said.

Soon after running away from the spot where he had shot her, Suresh shot himself and took his life, according to reports. Kavya breathed her last while being moved to a hospital.

The incident happened in Tatiparthi village of Podalakuru mandal in Nellore district on Monday, May 9.