Couple Murdered in Chennai, Rs 5 Crore Stolen; Culprits Nabbed in Andhra

Image for representative purposes.
(File Photo)
A Chennai couple were allegedly murdered by their driver and his friend on Sunday, 8 May, who had returned from California a day before.
Police have recovered Rs 5 crore and 9 kg gold and nabbed the duo fleeing to their hometown Nepal from Ongole, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, reported NDTV.
According to the police, the couple identified as Srikanth (60) and Anuradha (53), reached Chennai airport around 3.30 am and their driver Krishna dropped them at their home at Dwaraka Colony in Mylapore’s Brindavan Nagar.
Additional Commissioner of Police (south) N Kannan, told The Indian Express, that the murders happened around 1 pm on Sunday.
Since Krishna did not have the keys, he waited for Srikanth to return from California and committed the crime with his friend named Ravi Rai.
The duo allegedly murdered the couple in their Mylapore house and buried their bodies in their farmhouse outside Chennai. The incident came to light when the couple’s daughter Sunantha was unable to reach her parents since they landed and alerted their local relatives.
The police reached their Mylapore house and found the main door locked with the car missing. After breaking down the door, the police found traces of blood and emptied shelves. They checked the call records and FASTag messages of Srikanth's phone and were able to trace the culprits in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh.
The police then informed their counterparts in Andhra from where the accused were arrested fleeing to Nepal.
Kannan said, "If the police probe were delayed for a few more hours, they would have crossed the border and entered Nepal."
(With inputs from NDTV and Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)