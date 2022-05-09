Cyclone Asani Won't Cross Andhra, Odisha, or Bengal, To Recurve on 10 May: IMD

India Meteorological Department said that the severe cyclonic storm Asani will not be crossing Andhra Pradesh, Odisha or West Bengal.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, 9 May, said, that the severe cyclonic storm Asani will not be crossing Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, or West Bengal and that it would recurve by Tuesday,10 May.
The storm is present 450 km and 500 km south of Visakhapatnam and Puri, respectively.
Stating that the system is a severe cyclonic storm, Senior Scientist from IMD RK Jenamani said that in the last 12 hours, it has been moving in the northwest direction at a speed of around 21 to 25 km. This will continue to move towards north coastal Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding that it will recurve from tomorrow, reported news agency ANI.
The storm, he said, will recurve north-northeast away from the coast. It won't be crossing Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, or West Bengal. However, under its impact costal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall, he said.
Meanwhile, IMD also said that Asani is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.
"Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani is about 450 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) at 1130 IST of 9th May. It is very likely to move northwestwards till 10th May. Thereafter recurve north-northeastwards. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours," IMD said in a tweet.
After reaching West Central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, IMD said, the storm will recurve and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Kolkata has said that some parts of Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly and West Midnapur districts of West Bengal are likely to receive thunderstorms and moderate rainfall on Monday.
Fishermen have been asked to not venture into Central parts of Bay of Bengal on 9 and 10 May and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from 10 and 12 May. As a precautionary measure, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) disaster management teams and staff are on alert, reported ANI.
IMD had on Sunday, 8 May, confirmed the development of Cyclone Asani over the south-east region of Bay of Bengal.
(With inputs from ANI.)
