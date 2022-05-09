Cyclone Asani Won't Cross Andhra, Odisha, or Bengal, To Recurve on 10 May: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, 9 May, said, that the severe cyclonic storm Asani will not be crossing Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, or West Bengal and that it would recurve by Tuesday,10 May.

The storm is present 450 km and 500 km south of Visakhapatnam and Puri, respectively.

Stating that the system is a severe cyclonic storm, Senior Scientist from IMD RK Jenamani said that in the last 12 hours, it has been moving in the northwest direction at a speed of around 21 to 25 km. This will continue to move towards north coastal Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding that it will recurve from tomorrow, reported news agency ANI.