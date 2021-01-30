Andhra Murder: One Parent May Have ‘Induced Delusion’ in the Other

“It is possible that one of the parents – probably the mother – had a chronic psychological disorder. A delusion caused by this disorder could have been induced in the other parent – the father – because of his proximity to her. As the lockdown brought the family together and isolated them, the delusion seems to have strengthened,” a senior psychiatrist in the team told The Quint.

As the lockdown began in March, Aleikhya and Sai Divya returned home from their educational institutions in Bhopal and Tamil Nadu, respectively. The educational institutions where the parents were teaching were also closed. The four members of the family had limited interactions with the outside world since March 2019 when the lockdown was imposed, the psychiatrist added.