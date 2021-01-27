‘Do Not Disturb,’ Says AP Prof’s Leave Note Before Alleged Murders

According to Purushottam's colleagues, he was “an excellent faculty member” and was involved in no activities that drew suspicion. He was punctual at work and interacted with both teaching and non-teaching staff, his colleagues reminisced, even as they condemned the alleged murders.

One of them said, “His daughters used to visit the college. Can’t believe that they are gone.” While Aleikhya was a student at a private college in Bhopal, her sister Sai Divya studied at another college in Andhra Pradesh.

The murder has left female students in the college shell-shocked, the colleague added. “He always seemed like an approachable person for students. Never did we think that he would commit such a crime,” the teacher, who did not want to be named, said. "His interactions with people were always professional, and I never heard him discuss religion with anyone,"he added.

Purushottam, an MSc degree holder in Chemistry, used to teach the subject to under-graduate students.

“Looking back, the fact that he was interacting with so many female students gives me the chills. The only relief is that he never tried to induct students into the cult,” a faculty member said.

The college and Andhra Pradesh Police have interacted with Purushottam’s students to check whether the professor had tried to entice them into following his alleged occult religious practices.