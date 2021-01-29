‘I am Shiva,’ Claims Mother of Slain Andhra Women

State police detained a couple from Andhra Pradesh--Padmaja and Purushottam Naidu--on 25 January for allegedly killing their daughters 27-year-old Aleikhya and 22-year-old Sai Divya.

The police found the couple in their Madanapalle residence in what seemed to be a state of trance. Their children were found in a pool of blood. They were allegedly beaten to death with dumbbells.

The couple were arrested on 26 January.