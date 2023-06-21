In Photos: Notable Political Figures Perform Yoga on International Yoga Day 2023

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others perform yoga on International Yoga Day at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday, 21 June.
(Photo: PTI)
International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21 June, every year. The day was designated as International Yoga Day on PM Modi’s suggestion in the UN General Assembly in 2014.
Across India, politicians gathered at various events to perform yoga and spread awareness about its reported health benefits.
(This story will be updated with more photos.)
Former PM and JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda practices yoga on International Yoga Day. "I urge everybody to practice yoga and discover its benefits," the 91-year-old tweeted.
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur performed yoga at an event marking International Yoga Day in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Wednesday, 21 June.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis kicked off an event marking International Yoga Day at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday, 21 June.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi with others performs yoga on the International Day of Yoga at the Old Fort.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs yoga on the International Day of Yoga in Gorakhpur.
