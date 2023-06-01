Rashtrapati Bhavan Open for 6 Days a Week for Public Starting Today; Details

If you live in Delhi or have ever visited the capital city, you must have passed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Have you ever wondered how the Rashtrapati Bhavan looks from inside? If you have, there is a good news for you. People will now be allowed to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan six days a week except gazeted holidays.

People must note that only a part of the central building will be accessible to the public and all other areas that fall under the President's Estate will be restricted.

Let us read about the Rashtrapati Bhavan opening time, closing time, ticket booking, places to visit, and other details below.