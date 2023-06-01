Rashtrapati Bhavan Open for 6 Days a Week for Public Starting Today; Details

Rashtrapati Bhavan now open for public from 1 June. Here are the timings and other details.
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)
If you live in Delhi or have ever visited the capital city, you must have passed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Have you ever wondered how the Rashtrapati Bhavan looks from inside? If you have, there is a good news for you. People will now be allowed to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan six days a week except gazeted holidays.
People must note that only a part of the central building will be accessible to the public and all other areas that fall under the President's Estate will be restricted.
Let us read about the Rashtrapati Bhavan opening time, closing time, ticket booking, places to visit, and other details below.
Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for visitors from Thursday, 1 June 2023.
Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for visitors six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for visitors from 9:30 am onwards.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan will close at 6:30 pm in the evening.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan tour will include the following:
Main building (circuit 1)
Central lawn (circuit 1)
Ashok Hall (circuit 1)
Durbar Hall (circuit 1)
Banquet Hall (circuit 1)
Drawing rooms (circuit 1)
Museum complex (circuit 2 & 3)
Gardens like Amrit Udyan, Herbal Garden, Musical Garden and Spiritual Garden (circuit 2 & 3).
The Rashtrapati Bhavan visit tickets can be booked online on the official website. Please click here.
