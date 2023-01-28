Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapti Bhavan Will Now Be Known As 'Amrit Udyan'

A signboard with a QR code having information about the flower species mentioned below the code at Amrit Udyan on the premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, during media preview of Udyan Utsav, in New Delhi, Saturday, 28 January.
The Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be knows as 'Amrit Udyan', a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed on Saturday, 28 January.
"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’," the statement reads.
The Rashtrapti Bhavan website, however, mentions both the names.
Last year, the central government renamed Delhi's Rajpath to Kartavya Path.
But why was it called the Mughal Gardens? Sir Edwin Lutyens, an Enligh architect was given the task in to construct the Viceroy's House in 1911, now known as the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in Delhi.
The magnificent building designed by Lutyens was a combination of both, Indian and Western style of architecture.
Similarly, for gardens, Lutyens brought together two different horticulture traditions together, the Mughal style and the English flower garden.
The statement also confirmed that the gardens will be open to general public from 31 January for the annual Udyan Utsav.
"The President of India will grace the opening of the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan -- Udyan Utsav 2023 -- on 29 January," it stated.
Initially, the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden.
"During the term of former Presidents Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam," the statement added.
