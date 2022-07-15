Amravati Pharmacist Murder: Court Extends NIA Custody of 7 Accused Till 22 July

The Kotwali city police added sections of the UAPA against the accused in the murder of 54-year-old Umesh Kolhe.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The murder of a pharmacist in Maharashtra's Amravati for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma has "international ramifications", the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told a court in Amravati on Friday, 15 July.
The court extended the NIA custody of the seven accused arrested in the case till 22 July.
The grisly incident preceded the similar killing of a tailor in Udaipur.
The NIA, which has taken over the probe from Amravati police, produced the accused before the special court for NIA cases here on Friday after their initial custody ended.
The agency sought their custody for another eight days.
The accused had entered into a conspiracy, and one more suspect was absconding, the NIA said.
The accused were needed to be taken to Rajasthan for further probe, it told the court, without mentioning the Udaipur incident.
It had obtained records of international calls received by three of the accused, the agency said, while denying the defence lawyers' claim that Kolhe's murder was the fall-out of a fight between the friends.
Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, who represented another accused, said it was not a fit case for the application of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
After hearing the arguments, the court extended the custody of the accused.
