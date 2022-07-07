Amravati Murder Case: Mumbai Court Sends 7 Accused to NIA Custody till 15 July

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday, 7 July sent the seven accused in the Amravati chemist murder case to the custody of the National Investigation Agency till 15 July.

Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Amravati district last month.

While the murder took place on 21 June, the police recently said that their investigation has revealed that Kolhe's social media posts, in which he allegedly supported former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad, led to his death.

(This is a developing story. The report will be updated with more details.)