Hanuman Chalisa Row: Mumbai Court Grants Bail to MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana

Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana, the couple who were arrested and booked for sedition over attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM's house, were allowed to be released on bail by a Mumbai Sessions court on Wednesday, 4 May.
According to Bar & Bench, a bail will be granted upon furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each. The couple has also been ordreed to not engage with the media over the matter and not commit "similar offences" in future.
The Ranas were earlier booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The arrest on 23 April came after the Ranas had called off their plans to protest, following which they were remanded to a 14-day judicial custody on 24 April.
The Bombay High Court on 25 April had dismissed their petition for quashing the FIR registered against them for allegedly resisting arrest over the row.
The grant of bail comes after the bail hearing was first deferred by the court on 30 April to 2 May and then to 4 May.
Senior advocate Abad Ponda, who represented the Ranas in court, had argued how going to Matoshree was not a 'seditious act'.
(With inputs from Bar & Bench.)
